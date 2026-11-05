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Gnudi, Tuscany’s Ravioli Without Pasta
By Nicoletta Ricci,3 days ago
They’re naked, and the Tuscans have no intention of dressing them!. Gnudi, literally meaning “naked,” are delicious little morsels of spinach and sheep’s milk ricotta that belong to Tuscany’s rustic culinary tradition. Think of them as the heart of a raviolo, with no pasta to hide behind. Made across Tuscany under different names and with slight variations, they are a perfect example of how a handful of simple ingredients can become something extraordinary.