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Beyond the Glass: Alta Colina Reintroduces its Hidden Gem Vineyard Experiences for the Holiday Season and Throughout 2027
5 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 — Beyond the tasting room and over the hill, another side of Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery awaits. This fall and into 2027, the family-owned, Paso Robles winery invites guests to discover three distinctive on-site experiences: the Summit Vineyard Tasting, the Trailer Pond campground (available mid-March - Thanksgiving), and the Cellar Door Tasting. Each offers a different way to enjoy the landscape, connect with companions, and share wine beyond the classic tasting room visit with the laid-back, but knowledgeable hospitality that makes Alta Colina unique.