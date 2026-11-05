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J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Founder Jerry Lohr Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
6 days ago
Pioneering California vintner recognized for more than five decades of sustainable winegrowing and winemaking in California's Central Coast appellations of Paso Robles and Monterey County's Arroyo Seco. J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines proudly announces that founder Jerry Lohr has been named the recipient of Wine Enthusiast's prestigious 2026 Wine Star...