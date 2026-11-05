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2026 São Paulo GP: Thursday F1 Press Conference Highlights
By Mark Cipolloni via AutoRacing1.com,,7 days ago
Highlights followed by the full transcript of the Thursday press conference ahead of the 2026 São Paulo GP at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) circuit. It featured Haas’ Rafael Câmara, Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto in Part 1, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in Part 2. Topics included Câmara’s home debut, the first two-Brazilian grid since 2016, Bortoleto’s Senna helmet, online abuse guidelines, Alonso’s midfield targets, Lindblad’s form, Verstappen on Interlagos racing, and Senna’s legacy. Part 1 Rafael Câmara (Haas) – Home debut: Said he “would never…