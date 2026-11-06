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A look inside the renovation: Scott Lotze on Bucknell’s updated fitness center
By Rayven Ciccanti,9 days ago
This past summer, Bucknell’s Krebs Family Fitness Center, located inside the Kenneth G. Langone Athletics and Recreation Center (KLARC), underwent a significant transformation. With new equipment, an improved floor plan and a refreshed appearance, the renovation aimed to create a more functional and accessible exercise environment while responding to students’ suggestions and needs. Scott Lotze, Assistant Athletic Director – Recreation, discussed the new changes, the planning behind the project and what students can anticipate for the Fitness Center moving forward.