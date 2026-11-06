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Rowing places 19th at Princeton Chase
By Maddie Fowler,9 days ago
The Orange and Blue competed at the coveted Princeton Chase on Sunday, Nov. 1. The first Varsity Eight zoomed to the finish line to place 19th out of 64 boats. The 1V8+ nailed the three-mile course with a time of 14:59.206. This was only 1:28 behind the first-place entry, Virginia, who won with a time of 13:31.211. The first varsity eight boat was led by coxswain Elliot Bullis ’30, with Evelyn Sherman ’28, Sadye Levensten ’28, Kalena Gatesman ’27, Frances Butterfield ’29, Rosemary Ostrowski ’29, Katherine Babb ’30, Clara Eikeboom ’27 and Caroline Cawley ’29.