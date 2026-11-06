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Aberlour Expands U.S. Portfolio with 14-Year-Old and 21-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskies
8 days ago
The 14-Year-Old's U.S. debut is accompanied by The Fourteen Pack, a limited-edition holiday gift set. NEW YORK – NOV. 5, 2026 – Aberlour, the renowned Speyside Scotch whisky brand, today announces the U.S. launch of Aberlour 14-Year-Old, a double-cask matured single malt Scotch whisky with notes of sweet vanilla, ripe cherry, blackcurrant and subtle spice. The addition further strengthens Aberlour's U.S. portfolio, which recently welcomed Aberlour 21-Year-Old, the oldest permanent expression in the brand's range. To celebrate the 14-Year-Old launch, the brand is also introducing The Fourteen Pack, a limited-edition holiday gift set featuring a bottle of Aberlour 14-Year-Old with Filson's Dryden Briefcase. The Fourteen Pack will be available exclusively through ReserveBar.com in limited quantities, while Aberlour 14-Year-Old will also be available for individual purchase.