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Beyond the Bison: Eagles drop 6th straight game
By Cyril Pandya,9 days ago
The bright lights of Sunday Night Football rained down upon FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Eagles, looking to right the ship against a sputtering Washington Commanders team, entered the game 2-5, riding a five-game losing streak. The squad recently lost their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, for the season. Luckily, reinforcements were on the way, with All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley returning to the lineup to provide a much-needed boost to a relatively dormant offense.