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“The Bison” knows her best: Meet Nichole Irving
By Rayven Ciccanti,9 days ago
Stopping at “The Bison” to eat is often a part of many Bucknellians’ daily routines. Whether grabbing a quick bite between classes or sitting down for a meal with friends, over time students may begin to recognize the familiar faces of The Bison staff. Among them is Nichole Irving, who has spent the last three years becoming more than just a familiar face to the Bucknell community.
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