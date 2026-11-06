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Cross Country earns top finishes at Patriot League Championships
By Sean Brennan,9 days ago
Women’s and Men’s Cross Country placed third and fourth, respectively, as a team on Saturday at the Patriot League Cross Country Championships. Hosting the meet for the first time since 2022, both teams were looking to improve on their finishes from last year. The women, coming off a second-place finish in 2025, their best since 2019, aimed to capture the Patriot League title for the first time since 2018. The men looked to break a two-year skid that has seen them fall outside their usual fourth-place spot.