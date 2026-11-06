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Bucknell’s Education Department to offer three degree tracks starting fall 2027
By Abby Katz,9 days ago
Starting in the fall 2027 semester, Bucknell’s Education Department will offer three degree tracks for its students. As it stands now, the department has a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a concentration in either Growth, Change and Learning or Educational Policy and Social Change.
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