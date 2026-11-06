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Bison Thrift gives clothing a second life and students business experience
By Katie Neitz, Bucknell MarketingCommunications,9 days ago
Bison Thrift, a student-run thrift store, opened in September in Bucknell University’s Elaine Langone Center, offering students an affordable place to shop while keeping usable clothing out of the waste stream. Getting the store ready for its first customers took more than collecting clothes and filling racks. Founders Ella...