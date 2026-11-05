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Kyle Larson’s Marathon Training Fuels Push for Third NASCAR Title
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
Kyle Larson is balancing marathon training with a run at his third NASCAR Cup Series title. He says preparing for the California International Marathon has helped keep racing pressure in perspective, while crew chief Cliff Daniels believes the training has strengthened Larson physically and mentally. Larson enters Sunday’s finale needing just nine points to clinch—unless his closest challengers deliver exceptional performances.