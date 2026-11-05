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Atheras Spirits Expands Beyond Amari and Liqueurs with Monks Line, Featuring Two Gins and a Vodka
6 days ago
Co-Founders Ektoras Binikos and Simon Jutras Carry the Atheras Spirits Ethos of Ancient Heritage and Foraged Botanicals into Monks Line. New York, NY (November 5, 2026) – Atheras Spirits, the portfolio of artisanal, botanical amari and liqueurs, is moving into base spirits for the first time with the launch of Monks Line: a smooth, triple-distilled vodka and two gins, the London Dry-style Monks Gin West and the Asian-inspired Monks Gin East. Distilled at the brand's micro-distillery inside Bitter Monk cocktail bar in Industry City, Brooklyn, the line is a milestone for Co-Founders Ektoras Binikos and Simon Jutras. With base spirits now joining its amari, liqueurs, and bitters, the brand makes nearly every essential cocktail ingredient in-house.