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Work starting on $21M project bringing better internet to more York County residents
7 days ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Work is starting on an internet expansion project aiming to bring better connection to thousands of York County residents. Homes and businesses in New Freedom, Railroad, Glen Rock, Seven Valleys and adjacent areas will get access to high-speed internet. This project is all about connecting communities, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.