undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
High school roundup for Nov. 5, 2026: Penn-Trafford, Bentworth girls earn PIAA soccer bids
By Triblive,7 days ago
Lauryn Francis scored the winning goal to lead top-seeded Penn-Trafford to a 1-0 victory over No. 6 Plum in the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer third-place match Thursday night. With the win, the Warriors (15-3-3) claimed the WPIAL’s third and final spot in the PIAA playoffs, which begin Tuesday. The Mustangs’ season ends with a 11-7-3 record.