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Sick People: Philadelphia Jewish Restaurants Targeted in Planned Boycott on Eve of Kristallnacht Anniversary
By 5TC Team,4 days ago
A planned bicycle protest in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square this Sunday, November 8, is targeting several Jewish-owned restaurants, including Mac Mart, K’Far Cafe and establishments operated by renowned Israeli-American chef Michael Solomonov’s CookNSolo group. Organized by Philly Bike On Your Left and affiliated boycott activists, the demonstration is...