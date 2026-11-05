undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington Township ATM Fraud Suspect Sought by Montgomery County Deputies
By Amelia Simmons,7 days ago
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of making multiple fraudulent ATM cash withdrawals in Washington Township, with deputies confirming the victims never lost possession of their physical debit cards. The withdrawals happened at an ATM at 400 Miamisburg-Centerville Road on October 9, and investigators say the case hinges on how the suspect got hold of the victims' card numbers without ever taking the cards themselves.
3