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Picture This: Seeing things in a new light
By Art Smith,9 days ago
Workers from SGI of Bridgeport installed new cross arms for traffic control devices at the intersection of Fifth and Juliana streets Wednesday as work continued on upgrades to downtown intersections in Parkersburg. The work is part of an ongoing, nearly $16 million contract from the West Virginia Department of Transportation to update poles, wiring, heads and timing of traffic signals and the pedestrian crossings and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps at 50 intersections. It started in October and is expected to be completed in 2028. (Photo by Art Smith)