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McMillan will talk about the history of the Declaration of Independence Nov. 12
By Editorials,9 days ago
PARKERSBURG - The Civil War Round Table of the Mid-Ohio Valley is bringing back Tom McMillan on Nov. 12 to discuss the struggle that led to the Declaration of Independence. He will be discussing "The Year That Made America," a fascinating account of the behind-the-scenes political struggle that led to the Declaration of Independence in the first eight months of 1776, and notes how close it came to not happening that summer.