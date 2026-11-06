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Sons of American Revolution observe Fort Harmar’s 241st anniversary
By Sophie Wheeler,9 days ago
MARIETTA - The Sons of the American Revolution held a Fort Harmar 241st Anniversary observance Thursday morning in Marietta. Vice President of the Marietta Chapter Jean Yost spoke on the significance of the site in Marietta history, stating the site was used before the ordinance of 1787. He said Fort Harmar was established Nov. 5, 1785, by 150 soldiers of the First American regiment of the United States with the task to "drive off squatters, restore order, and lead America's effort to establish new governance in the Northwest Territory."
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