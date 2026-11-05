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With Democrats In Control Now, Are Airlines In Their Crosshairs?
By The Points Pundit,4 days ago
Disclosure: The Points Pundit receives NO compensation from credit card affiliate partnerships. This article is meant for information purposes only and doesn’t constitute personal finance, legal, health or investment advice. Please consult a licensed professional for advice pertaining to your situation. The 2026 midterm elections could have important consequences...