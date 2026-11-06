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LATAM Airlines Colombia Restores Medellín–Cartagena Flights in January 2027
By Loren Moss,9 days ago
Capacity Returns to a Medellín Route Rivals Already Serve. LATAM Airlines Colombia said on November 3, 2026, that it will resume service between Medellín and Cartagena on January 1, 2027, with three daily flights in each direction on Airbus (Euronext Paris: AIR; Frankfurt: AIR; Bolsa de Madrid: AIR) A320 aircraft seating 170 passengers. The Colombian unit of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM; Bolsa de Santiago: LTM) said the route is intended to widen travel options between two cities it called among the most relevant to the country’s economic and tourism activity. Tickets went on sale October 31, 2026, through the carrier’s own channels and through travel agencies.