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Cable One Subscriber Losses Improve
By Jake Neenan,8 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 – Cable One managed to bring down broadband subscriber losses in the third quarter, the company said Thursday. The cable operator lost 7,900 broadband customers between its consumer and business units, much better than analysts expected and less than half what it lost at the same time last year. The company now counts a total of 960,300 broadband subscribers.