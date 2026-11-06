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Expo Agrofuturo Closes With 11,526 Visitors as German and Brazilian Suppliers Court Colombian Buyers
By Loren Moss,8 days ago
Visitor Count Trails Last Year as Bancolombia Backs Equipment Credit. The 19th edition of Expo Agrofuturo ran from October 21 to 23, 2026 at Corferias (BVC: CORFERIAS) in Bogotá and drew 11,526 specialized visitors over three days. The agribusiness platform is run jointly by Corferias and Agrilink, and the organizers said Germany and Brazil anchored the edition’s international presence. Delegations from both countries brought technology, machinery and supply-chain solutions to Colombian producers, businesspeople and buyers, opening commercial cooperation between Colombia and two major agro-industrial exporters.