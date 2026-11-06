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GALLERY: Bass by the bunches hit the scales on the Toyota Series Championship’s first day
8 days ago
COUNCE, Tenn. – With little time to fish, the pros and co-anglers at the Toyota Series Championship on Pickwick Lake still brought some nice largemouth and smallmouth on stage on Day 1. Alabama angler Logan Dyar leads the pros with 20 pounds, 13 ounces and Jason Sandidge sits atop the co-angler leaderboard with 12-6. This event is presented by Phoenix Boats and hosted by Explore Pickwick Lake-Hardin County Tourism and Bill Dance Signature Lakes. The fishing on the final day will be live on MLFNOW! from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 7.