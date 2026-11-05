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Toyota Series Championship starts on Pickwick Lake
4 days ago
COUNCE, Tenn. – The Toyota Series Championship on Pickwick Lake is primed to be an exciting event, with a lot of possibilities in play. From Bay Springs to the Wilson Dam, anglers have lots of potentially productive water to play with, and this field is as stout as you’d expect in a Toyota Series Championship. So, between the locals, pros and a bunch of high-level regional anglers, you can depend on folks to maximize the bite.