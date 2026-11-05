undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newfields Winterlights Turns 10 With Moon Garden, New Starfall Display
By Sarah Thompson,2 days ago
Newfields' Winterlights is marking a decade of holiday lights in The Garden at Newfields this year, and the 10th-anniversary season is bringing some of its biggest additions yet. The walk-through light display returns to the Indianapolis museum campus from Nov. 20, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, with a new shadow-theater installation, a redesigned centerpiece tree and two nights of discounted admission built into the schedule.