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Lafayette suspected drunk driver rebooked after crash victim dies
8 days ago
A suspected drunk driver has been rebooked on upgraded charges after one of the two crash victims died, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Authorities reported Jaleah Ross, 20, the driver of the other car, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from her injuries. They said Jaylen Lawrence, 22, of Lafayette, was rebooked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of vehicular homicide.