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Atlanta Halloween was a whole-town event
By Obituaries,9 days ago
The Town of Atlanta welcomed families to its Trunk or Treat at Dolles Park on Halloween. The Christian and Wesleyan churches also sponsored the event, and a meal was served. Kids enjoyed crafts and pumpkin decorating. Candy was donated by Indiana Marine, along with several residents. Pumpkins were donated by Gatewood Vegetable Farm, and Jackson Township was there to hand out treats. Thank you to everyone who came!