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Dinja van Liere and 9-Year-Old Mauro Turfhorst Win Verona CDI4* Grand Prix On Personal Best
By Advertorials,6 days ago
Dinja van Liere of the Netherlands rode the nine-year-old Mauro Turfhorst N.O.P. to a personal best score to win the CDI4* Grand Prix in Verona, Italy Thursday. Dinja and the Dutch-bred stallion were awarded 75.652% in just the fourth international Grand Prix–that included the World Championships in August–since launching their Big Tour career in April. Dinja and Mauro (Glock’s Zonik x Negro) began their international partnership when the horse was five years old.