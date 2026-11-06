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Disney Confirms Hotel Room Transformations as Minnie Mouse Takes Over in January
By Chloe James,8 days ago
Minnie Mouse is inspiring temporary Disney hotel room makeovers. Disney’s resort hotels have undergone significant changes in recent years. At Walt Disney World, Disney’s Contemporary Resort introduced The Incredibles (2004) theming in 2021, while Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort incorporated elements of Moana (2016) into its guest rooms.