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Terminal Velocity: Why the Stage Is Quietly Being Set for Disney’s Lost Magical Express to Return
By Rick Lye,7 days ago
When the final blue motorcoaches pulled out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) in early 2022, a cornerstone of the modern Disney vacation vanished. For seventeen years, Disney’s Magical Express whisked families from their arrival gates straight into resort lobbies, quietly delivering their checked bags to their hotel rooms while classic Disney cartoons played on overhead monitors.