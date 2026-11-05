undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leaked Town Hall: Fear and Fury Grip Disney Tech as Workers Demand Answers on Secret Layoffs
By Rick Lye,7 days ago
Internal patience across The Walt Disney Company’s engineering and streaming tech hubs has officially shattered. Following weeks of persistent reports that leadership is preparing to cut thousands more jobs, an all-hands technology meeting descended into a tense, unfiltered confrontation. Rank-and-file workers bypassed standard corporate pleasantries to demand immediate clarity on their job security, expressing outrage over learning about potential workforce reductions from news headlines rather than their own managers.