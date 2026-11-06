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Rep. Spartz demands sweeping investigation into utility surcharges, no-bid contracts, corporate subsidies, grid reliability & eminent domain uses
By Obituaries,9 days ago
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.-05) is calling for sweeping federal and state investigations into utility surcharges, corporate subsidies, energy infrastructure costs, threats to grid reliability, and the use of eminent domain for projects benefiting private corporations. In three letters to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)...
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