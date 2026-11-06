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Fiscal federalism and economic equity: evaluating effects of VAT revenue sharing formula on state-level development in Nigeria
By Editorial board,9 days ago
This study examines the implications of Nigeria's 2025 Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue-sharing reform under the Tinubu administration for fiscal federalism, economic equity, and subnational development. The revised formula increases the weight of the derivation principle, directing a greater share of VAT proceeds to states with stronger consumption bases and revenue-generating capacity.