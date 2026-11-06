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Angie's Drive-Thru Chain Plots North Fort Worth Spot With $7.99 Steak
By Isabella Rodriguez,8 days ago
A drive-thru chain known for selling lobster rolls and USDA Prime steak at fast-food prices is planning to open a restaurant at 8620 N. Beach St. in north Fort Worth, according to state licensing documents cited by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The site previously housed a Dairy Queen drive-thru restaurant, and the location would mark Angie's fourth spot in North Texas.
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