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Milwaukee Prepares Kneeland Properties Site for Redevelopment
By Samantha Blake-Porter,4 days ago
A site beneath Interstate 43 in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley is being prepared for new life. The city and its community partners are preparing the Kneeland Properties site, nestled next to the Menomonee River, for light-industrial redevelopment, with remediation, infrastructure work and developer recruitment already underway. According to Milwaukee City Development,...