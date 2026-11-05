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McNeil Dance to Present Intersections Performance
By Kiyona Marshall via The Trailblazer,,4 days ago
Image by Maddy Mercado Kayrn Hicks (11) The McNeil dance department is showcasing their skills this semester with their Intersections Performance on Thursday Oct. 29, in the Raymond E. Hartfield PAC from 7:00-8:30pm. Entry will be free of charge, giving the dancer’s hard work the opportunity to be shared with larger audiences “It’s a vertically aligned dance show that features all of our dance departments, and the middle schools that feed into McNeil high school,” dance director Maddie Jones said. While the dancers mainly use the event to present their skills, it also gives the directors a chance to answer...