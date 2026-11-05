undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Starlette Laila Kearney Balances Senior Year, Dance and Work
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
Senior Laila Kearney is balancing her final year as a Starlette with her first season as a team officer, challenging classes and a part-time job. She says staying organized and avoiding procrastination help her manage the workload, while her experience across all four years allows her to support teammates with school, dance and personal challenges.