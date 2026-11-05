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Selma High Cheerleaders Unite for Homecoming and Breast Cancer Awareness
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Selma High’s varsity cheerleaders used their October 23 homecoming performance to celebrate school spirit and raise breast cancer awareness. Performing with the youth cheer team, they emphasized community, mentorship and the close bonds that make cheerleading more than a halftime show. Yes, But. The performance took extensive practice and...