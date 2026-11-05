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Ripon Marvel Rivals Takes Down Green Bay, Secures Third Place Regular Season Finish
By Via Ripon College Athletics,,4 days ago
RIPON, Wis. — The Ripon College esports program (5-2 MV) earned a 3-1 win over UW-Green Bay (4-3 MV) this Wednesday, November 4, securing a third place finish in the Wisconsin Esports Conference Regular Season for Marvel Rivals. Junior Kayden Hardy (JrPongidae) continued his strong play, being named MVP for two games, while junior Ryan Richter (SMOOZZY) earned the final game MVP. Wednesday’s match opened with a Domination game, as UW-Green Bay came out strong, securing an early advantage while holding Ripon to a 39% capture rate in the first round. The Phoenix continued on to a 99% capture rate…