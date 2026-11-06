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Inside a Peninsula Humane Society program supporting rare reptiles and amphibians
By Karla Kane,9 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Peninsula Humane Society (PHS) & SPCA does many things for many animals – adoptions, low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, wildlife rehabilitation and more. One very specialized program is based in the wooded hills of Saratoga, with the goal of giving California species under threat a better chance for survival.