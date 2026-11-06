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‘Wild Horse Nine’—Wild Indeed
By Neely Swanson,8 days ago
“Wild Horse Nine” is as inexplicable as it is brilliant. Leading the pack of Oscar hopefuls with its intensity, dark humor and political savvy in an almost opaquely transparent manner, it bends history so much that it comes out straight. Synopsizing such a chaotic film does it a disservice to the plot twists that come at you from every dimension. Unique? Absolutely. Lingering? Forever. Subversive? Always.