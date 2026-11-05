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The Importance of Preventive Cardiovascular Care and Diagnostics
7 days ago
Understanding the Systemic Mechanisms and Burden of Atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis, the primary driver of most cardiovascular diseases, is a complex, progressive condition characterized by the build-up of plaque within artery walls. This process often begins subtly, with damage to the endothelium—the delicate inner lining of our blood vessels. Factors like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, smoking, and inflammation can injure the endothelium, making it permeable to low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.