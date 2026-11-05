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IA: Main Street Iowa Awards $1.1 Million in Challenge Grants for Economic Growth in 11 Communities
7 days ago
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) awarded $1.1 million in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 11 communities across the state: Boone, Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Dodge, Grundy Center, Lansing, Mount Vernon, Nevada, Newton, Ottumwa and West Des Moines. The grants support the rehabilitation of underutilized downtown buildings, spurring economic growth...
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