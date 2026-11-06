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Hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program celebrates 20 years
By Kelcey Buck,9 days ago
Attendees will be served hors d'oeuvres and other culinary creations throughout the event. The food will be prepared by students of the program. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln's hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the newly named Elinor Kerrey Classroom at the Scarlet Hotel.