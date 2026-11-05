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Cross Country roundup: Manti’s Paul Gardner takes individual title
By Sanpete Messenger,6 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY—The sun shone at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, as the 3A Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships concluded. Sanpete County was well represented up north, highlighted by Manti’s Paul Gardner winning the 3A individual title in back-to-back years. Gardner clocked his final 5K (3.1 miles) of the season in just 15:45.21. His efforts, along with fellow senior Mason Carlile, who finished 4th overall with a time of 16:28.18, were enough to help the Manti Boys Cross Country team finish 4th overall in the state.