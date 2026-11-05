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Blue Jays' Rudy Martin: Back with Toronto as NRI
By RotoWire Staff,3 days ago
The Blue Jays re-signed Martin to a minor-league contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports. Martin elected free agency earlier this week after being removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he's found his way back into the organization and has been invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee. The speedy Martin reached the majors for the first time this season, going hitless in three plate appearances.