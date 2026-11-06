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Golden Knights Fly Past Red Wings 2-1
By Daniela Carballo / VegasGoldenKnights.com,8 days ago
The Golden Knights (11-5-2) defeated the Detroit Red Wings (7-7-3) 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday to improve to 2-0-1 through three games on their road trip. After a scoreless first and second period, Anton Johansson opened the scoring for Detroit off a loose puck from the end boards. Two minutes and 18 seconds later, Victor Olofsson got a point in his first game back from injury when he made the tight pass to Braeden Bowman, who used the Detroit defenseman as a screen and ripped the puck past goaltender Daniil Tarasov to tie the game at 1-1. Vegas secured the win late in the final period when Trevor Connelly scored another big goal, making a toe-drag move around the defender and beating Tarasov with a hard, low shot for a 2-1 final.